MTV EMAs 2023, tutte le nomination: Måneskin da record

Grande successo ancora per i Måneskin, da record anche agli MTV EMA 2023: tutte le nomination della nuova edizione.
Tornano gli MTV Europe Music Award, gli EMA 2023, e ancora una volta portano una ventata di record per i Måneskin. La band di Damiano, Victoria, Thomas ed Ethan, dopo aver conquistato un importantissimo premio ai VMA nella categoria Best Rock, stavolta portano a casa ben quattro nomination.
Un record clamoroso per il gruppo romano, che concorrerà ancora una volta anche per vincere il riconoscimento nella categoria Best Italian Act insieme ad altri quattro artisti importanti della nostra scena musciale.
MTV EMA 2023: le nomination dei Måneskin
La nuova edizione degli EMA si svolgerà a Parigi il prossimo 5 novembre e sarà trasmessa in diretta in oltre 150 paesi in tutto il mondo. In Italia potremo vederli sul canale MTV (131 di Sky e in streaming su Now), ma anche su MTV Music, VH1 (canale 167 del digitale terrestre) e Comedy Central.
Una rassegna che ancora una volta potrà dare grandi soddisfazioni a Damiano e compagni, in lizza per il Best Italian Act (se la vedranno con Annalisa, Elodie, Lazza e The Kolors), ma anche per le categorie Best Rock, Best Live e Best Group.
MTV EMA 2023: le nomination
Per quanto riguarda gli altri artisti, ancora una volta a primeggiare come numero di candidature troviamo Taylor Swift, e non è una sorpresa. Seguono Olivia Rodrigo e SZA a quota sei, e poi i nostri Måneskin, che affiancano Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus e Nicki Minaj.
Di seguito tutte le candidature:
Best Song
- Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red
- Jungkook feat. Latto – Seven
- Miley Cyrus – Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo – vampire
- SZA – Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
- Rema, Selena Gomez – Calm Down
Best Video
- Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – Bongos
- Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red
- Little Simz – Gorilla
- Miley Cyrus – Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo – vampire
- SZA – Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Best Artist
- Doja Cat
- Miley Cyrus
- Nicki Minaj
- Olivia Rodrigo
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Best Collaboration
- Central Cee x Dave – Sprinter
- David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me
- KAROL G, Shakira – TQG
- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage – Creepin’
- PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2
- Rema, Selena Gomez – Calm Down
Best New
- Coi Leray
- FLO
- Ice Spice
- Peso Pluma
- PinkPantheress
- Reneé Rapp
Best Pop
- Billie Eilish
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Best Afrobeats
- Asake
- Aya Nakamura
- Ayra Starr
- Burna Boy
- Davido
- Rema
Best Rock
- Arctic Monkeys
- Foo Fighters
- Måneskin
- Metallica
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- The Killers
Best Latin
- Anitta
- Bad Bunny
- KAROL G
- Peso Pluma
- ROSALÍA
- Shakira
Best K-Pop
- FIFTY FIFTY
- Jungkook
- NewJeans
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Best Alternative
- Blur
- Fall Out Boy
- Lana Del Rey
- Paramore
- Thirty Seconds To Mars
- YUNGBLUD
Best Electronic
- Alesso
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Swedish House Mafia
- Peggy Gou
- Tiësto
Best Hip Hop
- Cardi B
- Central Cee
- Lil Wayne
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Metro Boomin
- Nicki Minaj
- Travis Scott
Best R&B
- Chlöe
- Chris Brown
- Steve Lacy
- Summer Walker
- SZA
- Usher
Best Live
- Beyoncé
- Burna Boy
- Ed Sheeran
- Måneskin
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Best Push
- November 2022: Flo Milli
- December 2022: Reneé Rapp
- January 2023: Sam Ryder
- February 2023: Armani White
- March 2023: FLETCHER
- April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- May 2023: Ice Spice
- June 2023: FLO
- July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith
- August 2023: Kaliii
- September 2023: GloRilla
- October 2023: Benson Boone
Biggest Fans
- Anitta
- Billie Eilish
- BLACKPINK
- Jungkook
- Nicki Minaj
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Selena Gomez
- Taylor Swift
Best Group
- aespa
- FLO
- Jonas Brothers
- Måneskin
- NewJeans
- OneRepublic
- SEVENTEEN
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Best Italian Act
- Annalisa
- Elodie
- Lazza
- Måneskin
- The Kolors
